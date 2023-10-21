Some Volta, Oti NPP members declare support for Ken Agyapong

Politics of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: GNA

Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta and Oti Regions, have declared their support for Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a Flagbearer hopeful of the Party ahead of the NPP’s Presidential Contest on November 4.



They said their choice of Agyapong as the next Presidential Candidate of the Party hinged on his charitable deeds, care for people irrespective of party affiliations and fulfilling promises he made.



The supporters, however, expressed their dissatisfaction and grievances on the threats and intimidation making rounds in various constituencies in relation to the upcoming contest.



Christo Wisdom Klutse, Volta Regional Coordinator, “Kennedy Ohene Agyapong” Campaign Team, addressing the media during a press conference in Hohoe, said the grassroots were ready to lift themselves from the politics of intimidation, and give themselves a quality life by voting for Agyapong to be their leader.



He alleged they had been abandoned for so long and have been left unattended to especially relating to their well-being.



Klutse thanked Agyapong for being the “father to the NPP grassroots when the Party turned its back on them.”



“We the campaign team here in Volta and Oti regions are confident that the personality of our indefatigable candidate and his track record, as well as his love for and dedication to the grassroots are the indications that victory is assured.”



He appealed to all stakeholders to ensure that the upcoming election was conducted on fair ground by providing a level playing field for all candidates, irrespective of status, tribe, or affiliation.



Klutse said Agyapong supported the Ho Teaching Hospital during



The COVID-19 period by supplying many PPE and cash to assuage the hospital’s challenges.



He said Agyapong as a private businessperson, employed over 300 youth from Oti and Volta with 100 at management level in some of his private job outlets.



Klutse said Agyapong also stepped up to save many lives by donating rice and cash to the poor and the needy delegates in the Volta and Oti regions during the Christmas period.



He said Agyapong also supported all Constituencies with a cash sum of GHS 10,000.00 each during constituency elections across the regions.



Agyapong, according to Klutse, had promised to elevate Ghana over any tribe; in his ‘Ghana First Agenda’ that had the potential of building bridges among all tribes in Ghana.



Klutse said he had also promised to govern with patriotism, honesty, and discipline to make sure that corruption and lawlessness were drastically reduced to their barest minimum, if not completely eradicated.



He said his people were living on Agyapong’s promises of mechanising agriculture and establishing a cassava factory and a yam processing factory in the two regions.



He said they had resolved that it was Agyapong they wanted to go with because he had presented himself as a trusted, honest, and visionary leader, who could lead the party and the nation.



It would be therefore unfair and inhumane on their part as grassroots to turn their backs to the “messiah” who was with them through thick and thin, Kluste said.