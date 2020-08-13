Politics of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Some NDC members no longer see Rawlings to be loyal - Kwamena Duncan

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has hinted that some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) don't consider their founder, Jerry John Rawlings, loyal to the party.



According to him, the members, who complain bitterly in secret, say they cannot trust the Founder or take his word again because he is not ''attacking'' President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



To them, Mr. Rawlings' silence over the Akufo-Addo administration means he no more seeks the interest of the NDC.



It could be recalled that the NDC suspended the party's former Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs over similar concerns and branded him as a non-member of the party.



It is unclear what decision the party seeks to take on the Founder but according to Kwamena Duncan, the NDC leadership and members are utterly worried about Rawlings' behaviour.



He also stated that Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, in his book titled ''Working with Rawlings'', subtly revealed a plot by the NDC to desert the Founder.



"...Kwamena Ahwoi, in a very subtle way, has revealed that [look] the earlier we take this man off our way as an obstruction so that we have a full hold of this party.



"They expect that he would consistently pick on President Akufo-Addo and they're not seeing him doing that. So, they think that somehow he's showing a certain level of disloyalty to the NDC and you may even extend it that he sympathizes with Akufo-Addo and the NPP. That one is a common place. That's what all of them, I mean behind the scene, that's what they say...Some of them do not longer see him as a reliable person; somebody who seeks the interest of the NDC."

