Some NDC MPs vote YES for all Akufo-Addo's 6 nominees despite Minority's stated opposition

General News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Some minority caucus MPs on Friday, 24 March 2023 voted in favour of all six of President Nana Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees despite earlier threats by the caucus' leadership to force a vote stalemate in the hung parliament so as to stop the ministerial approvals.



Despite the 137: 137-split legislature, all the six nominees obtained more votes to offset the anticipated stalemate, thus, leading to their approval by parliament.



As a result, once sworn in by the president, Adansi Asokwa lawmaker K.T. Hammond now becomes the Minister of Trade and Industry.



He is billed to replace Mr Alan Kyerematen, who resigned some weeks ago to focus on his presidential bid.



Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah will deputise him.



Also, Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong will replace resigned minister Owusu Afryie Akoto, who is vying for the flagbearer slot of the governing New Patriotic Party.



Former Information Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng returns as the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs while Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, MP for Akuapem South, become a Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development where he has, until his recent elevation, been serving as a deputy.



Furthermore, Karaga MP Mohammed Amin Adam, now becomes the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.



He replaces Mr Charles Adu Boahen who was sacked by President Nana Akufo-Addo following a corruption exposè by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



See the votes below for each of the six nominees:



