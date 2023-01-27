Some MPs withdraw from petition against Minority shakeup

General News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Some National Democratic Congress(NDC) Members of Parliament have withdrawn from a petition asking the National Executive Committee of the party to rescind its decision to reshuffle the leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament.



This comes barely 24 hours after the group of MPs at a press conference on Thursday expressed their opposition to the decision citing poor timing and lack of consultation.



The largest opposition party on Wednesday announced the appointment of new leaders for the Minority in Parliament.



Speaking to Starr News, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mawutor Agbavitor revealed that some members of the Minority group from the Volta Region who initially signed onto the petition have withdrawn their names.



“…I can tell you it is not 70, as far as I know, that number has reduced. Because initially, I had some members of Parliament from the Volta Region who signed up to the petition and they’ve withdrawn their names from the petition. I got a call from one of them this morning that he was mistakenly placed on the list. That no withstanding, even if it is one person who said this decision taken is not in the interest of the party the person must be listened to.



“We know Haruna Iddrisu, we know what Muntaka can do, we know what Dr. Avedzi is capable of doing. However, if the National Executive decides that at this stage let’s have some fresh legs, it doesn’t mean they won’t have roles to play in the party. They remain MPs, they remain very senior members of the party and they remain people we will all want to listen to and they remain people that will shape the decision that will get the fortunes of the party enhanced. I believe that once the decision has been made we should all support leadership.”



