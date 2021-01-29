Politics of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some MPs have tested positive for coronavirus - Speaker

Some MPs have tested positive for COVID-19

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has disclosed that some MPs have tested positive for COVID-19, although he will not name them due to confidentiality.



He said that while there remain some Members of Parliament (over 60 of them) who have not yet complied with his directive for all of them to avail themselves for the test, it is imperative for all of them to take the safety protocols seriously and adhere to them.



“My directive that all members subject themselves to the test has not yet been complied with by over 60 Members of Parliament. It is true that we are all not safe. Some Members are afflicted by the COVID-19. You may not know who the person is because of the protocols and issues of confidentiality, we have not disclosed those who are now COVID-19 positive,” he stated.



He appealed to those who are yet to undertake the test to take advantage of the team from Noguchi, stationed at Parliament on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, to have it done.



He admonished Members to do this to protect themselves and those closest to them, including family, friends, and their other colleagues in the House.



“Members should take the protocols seriously because when I was entering, I had to signal some Members to observe the physical distancing and I saw them immediately move apart,” he said.



He also appealed to them to get the tests done soon so that he is not forced to read out their names to the rest of the House.



“The numbers started slowly but it is rising. I don’t want to be compelled next week to read out the names of those who have not complied with the directive. So this is just the last call I want to make on Members,” he said.