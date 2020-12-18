General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Immigration Service personnel extorting monies from unsuspecting travelers at KIA – A-Plus alleges

A Plus is a social commentator

Social media commentator and politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, is asking the hierarchy at the Ghanaian airport to deal decisively with miscreants who have been duping innocent travellers to Dubai and the Gulf region for some time now.



A-Plus in a video he shared on social media which is fast going viral, the criminal act by some immigration officers have been happening at the airport for years now.



He explained that unsuspecting travellers to Dubai and the Gulf region are told that there is an embargo on travelling to that part of the world, and so they have to pay GH¢500 before they would be allowed to travel.



This crime, he said, is perpetuated by some immigration officers at the airport, and he is warning them that he would soon take action if they don’t put a stop to it.



He admonished the hierarchy of the Immigration Service to weed out these criminals so they don’t drag the name of the service in the mud with their criminal activities.



“For a very long time when you want to travel to Dubai or the Gulf region, after you have checked-in, an immigration officer will then come and inform you that they have placed an embargo on travelling to the region so you can’t go, then they will take you to a small room and charge you GH¢500-600.



"They have normalized this criminal activity such that now travel agents advise that you keep this amount of money on you to pay your way through. This activity has gone on for so long…” A-Plus said in the video.



He mentioned one Naomi as being part of the gang of criminals who run this operation at the airport.



A-Plus said the constitution allows citizens to arrest criminals and so he would organize a group of people to storm the airport to arrest those criminals.



Watch A-Plus in the video below:





