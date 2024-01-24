Some Gomoa Central NDC members want A Plus as party's parliamentary candidate

Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Gomoa Central constituency are urging the party's leadership to consider Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, as their parliamentary candidate in the 2024 elections.



In a press conference held by the executives, they highlighted A Plus's popularity within the constituency as a key factor that could enhance the party's chances of securing victory in the elections.



They acknowledged A Plus's departure from his former affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), noting that he is currently contesting as an independent candidate.



In light of this transition, they urged the party leadership to seriously consider their request to form an alliance with A Plus for the Gomoa Central constituency.



"We, the undersigned executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Gomoa Central constituency, hereby write to bring to your attention the consideration of forming an alliance with Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, to become the NDC parliamentary candidate," one of the executives said during the press conference.



He added “Since Kwame Asare Obeng showed interest in contesting the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections in the Gomoa central Constituency, he has won the hearts of many with his charismatic influence



“He has the qualities to win the seat from Hon Naana Yaa and he is very popular among the youth and the elders.”



Expressing confidence in A Plus's ability to connect with voters, another added "A Plus is having a higher chance of winning the elections, so we plead with our elders to allow him to come and lead us because, as a coordinator, I have checked and realized that he has a higher chance...this is not the first time that such a thing has happened in the party.”





