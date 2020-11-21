Politics of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: GNA

Some Ghanaians to vote based on social issues - Survey

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

Some Electorates within the Korley Klottey Constituency have decided to exercise their franchise in the December 7, Elections not by political affiliation, but on social issues.



They said their votes would go for candidates based on their manifesto promise on healthcare, water, quality education, good roads, agriculture and security.



These are the factors that will influence the voting pattern in the Constituency, a random survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency at Korley Klottey Constituency in Accra has established.



The survey which focused on students, traders, and commercial and private drivers, unemployed, and pensioners, informal and formal workers was to assess the factors likely to influence voting pattern on December 7.



Most of the respondents stressed on the fact that they would vote for political parties with good policies as well as Parliamentary Candidates who demonstrated ability to better develop their communities. They also said they would not mind voting for different political parties with different parliamentary candidates.



A Trader on the oxford street, expressed concern about the attitude of some politicians who in an Election year undertake a door-to-door campaign for votes with many promises, but after winning power turn to forget the electorates and rather fight for their personal interest.



The survey revealed that decisions hinged on the electorates’ personal professional background, location, and other basic necessities.



According to the survey, drivers voting preference would be influenced by the nature of road, fuel prices, and cost of spare parts in general.



Scores of students and parents are being influenced by the free education promises; whiles traders will be voting for a political party who can provide capital and creation of conducive business environment.



Electorates in the Awutu Senya East Constituency said the development of the Constituency is of paramount, “we will vote based on whose manifesto promises will benefit our communities in particular and the nation as a whole”.



The Constituency which hinged heavily on two main political parties - New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) told the GNA in an interview that they would vote based on the economic development of the country.







Mr. Abdulai Saddique, a businessman said he would vote based on the country’s economy growth rate, Gross Domestic Product and infrastructure development but not on campaign promises.



Mr. Mohammed Seidu, a taxi driver said he was in the taxi business for over 15 years and his major problem was the increment of fuel prices, so he will vote for a party that will bring positive change.



Madam Dansowaa Nyamekye, a trader at the Kasoa old market also said her daughter benefitted massively from the free SHS policy so she was going to vote for the party that will help her benefit more on education.



Mr Isaac Abequaye, a tailor said he will vote for the same political party’s Presidential and Parliamentary candidate in order for them to work collectively to promote development.



Ms Josephine Aidoo, a student said she would not vote skirt and blouse because it hindered development as the government would need the majority in parliament to process projects easily.



Most of the respondents urged the security, media and other major stakeholders to discharge their duties with professionalism on the Election Day in order to have a peaceful election.



They also said that they expected the Electoral Commission to be free and fair since they were an independent body, the security to maintain law and order, the National Commission for Civic Education to provide adequate information for Ghanaians and also encouraged the media to be objective at all times.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.