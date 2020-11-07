Some Ghanaians are vouching for Trump to win the elections, here’s why!

General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020
Source: braperucci.africa
At a glance, you wouldn’t notice any similarities between the United States Elections and the Ghanaian elections.
However, some analysts have noticed a trend in the elections of both countries.
As seen below, in elections where the Democratic Party of the USA won, the National Democratic Party of Ghana also won. I
n the same vein, the National Patriotic Party won elections in the same voting year when the republicans won.
If Trump wins this election, Nana Addo too will win the election.— Nungua Cardi B BA ???? (@Bobby8134) November 4, 2020
Bookmark this tweet.
If Trump win, Nana will win. If Biden wins, John Mahama will win. #ElectionDay— Saada ???????? ???? (@daddys_girlT) November 3, 2020
Trump will surely win....going by the stats since 1992 from whence Ghana began it democracy,Nana Addo and the NPP will surely win the 2020 elections.I really pity Mahama.— KwesiRich (@KwesiRich5) November 4, 2020
