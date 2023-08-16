Some Ghanaian road contractors engaging in shoddy work – Mubarak

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency Hon. Alhaji Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak has taken on Ghanaian road contractors engaging in shoddy work for which reason constructed roads do not stand the test of time



He observed that roads constructed by foreign companies are of good quality and are much better than that of the local contractors who should have the country at heart.



“Ask our own contractors that, how long roads constructed by them can last. Ask them how long does it last? When you offer them the contract to asphalt, most of them do not do good jobs. In some instances you will see that the asphalted road developing potholes roads few days after construction”, he bemoaned.



Speaking with Kwame Tanko on the show ‘Angel in the Morning’, the MP observed that an asphalted road for instance which is supposed to last for at least ten years before it begins to deteriorate, does not last anywhere near the ten years life span if executed by a Ghanaian company



“Asphalt roads would last at least for about the (10) years before it begin to develop problems”, he said.



Citing instances, Muntaka revealed that, most roads constructed by his own government under John Dramani Mahama that are not yet ten years have already deteriorated.



“Some of the asphalt roads I know were constructed under John Mahama which have already started deteriorating a few years after construction. These were all done by our own contractors who are supposed to have the country at heart”, Hon Muntaka lamented.



He however admitted that these Ghanaian contractors cannot entirely be blamed because some of them lack the expertise to perform.



The lawmaker was commenting on reasons why the country after independence has not been able to make good use of its natural resources to benefit its own citizens but has to rely on foreign donors to survive.