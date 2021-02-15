General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Some Cathedral supporters will pray for health, others will fly abroad – Agyenim-Boateng

A former presidential staffer, James Agyenim-Boateng

A former presidential staffer, James Agyenim-Boateng, has reacted to the news that Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori Atta has flown to the United States for post-coronavirus care.



Agyenim-Boateng related the development to the president’s prioritization of the national cathedral building at a time when opponents have insisted that there are more pressing priorities by way of lacking basic infrastructure.



“Those who keep believing Akufo-Addo that “National Cathedral is priority among priorities”, keep believing and keep supporting it. When it is done, you will pray for medical intervention here while those who prioritised it seek medical intervention abroad. Blessed week.”



The post above was accompanied by the official Ministry of Finance statement announcing that the minister was seeking medical treatment abroad.



Social media was buzzing with rumours that the minister had died but it was categorically dispelled by an aide to the minister.



A photo of the minister with his wife having arrived in the United States has also been widely shared on social media.





