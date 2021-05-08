Some Ashaiman residents to kick against coronavirus inoculation

Regional News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: GNA

Contrary to the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmation that inoculation against COVID-19 was effective and could reduce the incidence of the virus, some residents of Ashaiman in Tema are of other views.



Speaking in an interview on the vaccinations, some of them indicated that drinking alcohol was good enough to protect themselves against the virus and therefore there was no need for vaccination.



The WHO however dispelled that notion adding that alcohol intake was dangerous and was unable to protect people against COVID-19. It stated, “Consuming alcohol will not destroy the virus, and its consumption is likely to increase the health risks if a person becomes infected with the virus, therefore the assertion by some residents at Ashiaman must be discarded.”



Speaking to the GNA at Ashaiman near Tema, Mr Samuel Appiah said, alcohol serves a medicinal purpose, adding that, “in a mixture of herbs, Neem tree, Cinnamon, Ginseng and Ginger and it serves as immune booster better than any vaccination”.



The resident also described alcoholic beverages as emotional stimulus drink but noted that occasionally getting involved in problems, or insulting others are some negative effects of the drink which should not be used to judge the beverage.



Another resident, Mr Cosmos Kofie, who is also said, “Akple and Ademe”, Okro stew and “Akpeteshi” was his main stimuli, “even though sometimes I don’t have money to purchase.”



However, a medical student at Jiangsu University Medical School, Mr Solomon Duku refuted the claims stressing, “Alcohol does a lot of harm to the human body,” people have the wrong perception, that alcohol can kill bacteria in the body.



The medical student added that there is an amount of alcohol in the body because of the fermented food. He explained, “we eat, yoghurt, kenkey, banks and sugarcane which naturally produced alcohol in the body. The body through natural means get enough alcohol to function, any other extra harms the body.”



Furthermore, Mr Duku said alcohol can destroy the cells of the liver and can cause stillbirths, miscarriages, and damage to the kidney. In addition, people may develop health implications when they are 30 years and beyond. He suggested saying, “people should rather divert their attention to taking good diet, exercising, taking water and sleeping” which will make them healthy.



Meanwhile, WHO information indicated that alcohol has effects, both short-term and long-term, on almost every single organ of the body. Overall, the evidence suggested that there was no “safe limit” – in fact, the risk of damage to your health increases with each drink of alcohol consumed.



According to the WHO information available to the GNA, alcohol use, especially heavy use, weakens the immune system and thus reduces the ability to cope with infectious diseases.



The statement said, “Alcohol, even in very small quantities, is known to cause certain types of cancer. Alcohol alters your thoughts, judgement, decision-making and behaviour”.



Heavy use of alcohol increases the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), one of the most severe complications of COVID-19.