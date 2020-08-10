Regional News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Some 398 register for mop-up in Oti Region

Voter registration exercise underway

A total of 398 applicants have been issued with the new voter identity cards by Electoral Commission (EC) in the two-day mop-up registration exercise in the Oti Region.



Mr Nuhu Mahama, Oti Regional Director of Electoral Commission (EC) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that males were 21, while females recorded 20 applicants.



He said a total of 37 applicants were 19 years with 320 being above 20 years.



Mr Nuhu said a total of 263 presented Ghana card as evidence of eligibility, with 133 applicants showing passports.



He said a total of 20 applicants were challenged with 1 person being a disabled person during the mop-up exercise.



Mr Nuhu expressed gratitude for the turnout during the voter's registration exercise in Oti Region.



He was also grateful for not recording any incident from June 30, which ended on August 6, 2020 in all the polling stations and thanked all applicants for their commitment, which contributed to the success of the exercise.



The breakdown under mop -up in Oti Region are: Jasikan /Buem constituency 35, Biakoye constituency 18, Kadjebi constituency 17, Krachi East constituency 51, Krachi West constituency 26, Krachi Nchumuru constituency 20, Nkwanta South constituency 204 and Nkwanta North constituency 27.



A provisional figure of 300,750 was realised before the mop-up exercise.

