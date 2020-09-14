Regional News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: GNA

Some 1,302 students begin BECE in Krachi East

Some BECE candidates

A total of 1,302 have begun the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in high spirit in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.



The BECE is being undertaken in four main centres in the Municipality, including, Asukawkaw Circuit , Tokuroano Circuit, Oti Senior High Technical School Circuit and Dambai College of Education Circuit.



Maxwell Bojah, Examination Coordinator of the Krachi East Municipality who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an interview said there were 47 schools and out of which, 37 were public schools with eight being private schools.



There were Veronica buckets and tissue papers visibly displayed at the entrance of the examination halls in line with observing the safety protocols of the COVID-19 virus.



Asamoah Kuffour, Headmaster of Adunkwanta Junior High School told the Ghana News Agency (GNA)that the students had been counselled to conduct themselves during and after the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



There were no absentees.





