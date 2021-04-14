Somanya murder: 40-year-old suspect confesses to killing his wife

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region:



In yet another case of spousal murder rocking the country in recent times, a 40-year-old farmer has confessed to killing his wife, police have said.



A District Magistrate Court in Somanya in the Eastern Region presided over by His Lordship, Justice A. Alafa, has remanded Prosper Negble who is suspected of the murder of his wife, Believe Sackitey, aged 28 at Somanya.



The suspect who hails from Kakadedzi, a village in the Volta Region, has been subsequently charged with murder, contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal Offence Act 1960 (ACT 29) and is to reappear before the court at an unspecified date.



He was arrested on Saturday, April 10, 2021, for allegedly killing his wife at the Gameli Guest House in Somanya when the two checked into the facility on April 5, 2021.



Police say, the suspect in his statement on Monday, April 12, confessed to murdering Believe and pleaded for forgiveness from Ghanaians.



Detective/Inspector Francis Dornyo told the court that the manager of the Gameli Guest House who is the complainant in the case on Tuesday, April 6, received a call from the receptionist at the facility that he had discovered the lifeless body of a female guest in a pool of blood with knife wounds in Room 1 of the facility.



This was after the deceased together with a male companion checked in the previous day, April 5, 2021.



According to Detective/Inspector Francis Dornyo, on Tuesday afternoon, April 6, 2021, at about 12 noon, when it was time for the guests to check out, the receptionist visited the room only to see the lady in a pool of blood.



The manager of the facility who was informed of the incident quickly rushed to the guest house to verify the situation after which he rushed to the Somanya District Police Headquarters where he lodged a complaint.



Police together with the complainant then proceeded to the guest house where they found Believe Sackitey in a pool of blood on a bed in the room.



The suspect in a face mask was subsequently arrested at the Somanya District Police Headquarters on Saturday, April 10, 2021, after he was identified by the receptionist at the facility as the other person who checked into the facility with the victim.



This was when the suspect and an uncle of the deceased honoured an invitation by the police to ascertain the truth of the death of his wife.



It was later discovered that the suspect checked into the guest house with the Pseudonym, Charles Tetteh.