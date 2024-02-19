Somé youth educated on security and peacebuilding

Regional News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

A day's workshop on security and peacebuilding has been held for the youth of the Somé Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.



The workshop aimed to educate them on the need to be law-abiding citizens and also ensure they become security and peace ambassadors, helping the security agencies maintain law and order in the area.



It was jointly organized by the Palace of Torgbi Apiwu II, a senior divisional Chief of Somé, and the Ketu Divisional Police command.



Taking the youth through some topics in security, the Divisional Crime Officer, Eric Vondee underscored the need for the youth to collaborate with the security agencies and other relevant institutions in ensuring that security and peace are maintained at all times within the traditional area and the entire municipality.



The crime officer enjoined the youth to always be on the lookout for criminals and to promptly report suspicious characters to the police.



He assured Torgbi Apiwu II and his elders of the command's continuous cooperation with the Somé Traditional Area and all other traditional areas to ensure that peace and security prevail as the country prepares for the 2024 general elections.



Torgbi Apiwu II advised the youth to hold fast to only what was good and beneficial to society as they were the future leaders of the area.



"You are the leaders of tomorrow, the future of Somé is in your hands and so is the destiny of its people. It is therefore incumbent on you to eschew social vices which have become a common feature of the younger generation and embrace what is good and beneficial to the development of our dear traditional area and for your own moral growth and development," Torgbi Apiwu said.



Some of the participants took turns to express their appreciation to the facilitators of the workshop and promised their readiness to collaborate with the security agencies and authorities.