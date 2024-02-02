Somé traditional council inducts chiefs and queen mothers

Regional News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Somé Traditional Council has inducted 13 chiefs including queen mothers into the Council.



The ceremony which came off on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Agbozume the traditional capital of Somé in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, saw the induction of nine chiefs and four queen mothers.



They include Torgbigah Adamah lll, the Paramount Chief (Makorsor) and President of Somé Traditional Council, Torgbi Axorlu ll, Torgbi Kebi- Dosu, Vll, Torgbi Sabah V of Nogokpo, Torgbi Hoda - Alagba lV, Torgbi Nyonyo lll, Torgbi Atikpala, Torgbi Geli lll, Mama Ezu ll, Mama Nyahali ll, Mama Gbey ll and Mama Avortsiatsu.



They were sworn in by His Lordship, Idrissu Issa, the Agbozume Magistrate Court Judge after taking the oath of membership and secrecy.



They were later presented with gazette certificates.



In a brief remark, Torgbigah Adamah lll congratulated the inducted chiefs and queen mothers and urged them to help promote the development agenda, peace, security, traditions, and customs of Somé Traditional Area.



He urged them to help champion peaceful coexistence among the people of Somé, further charging them not to reduce themselves to "funeral Chiefs" but rather to be development-oriented Chiefs who would be accountable to their subjects at all times.



The Somé Paramount Chief who is also a member of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs indicated that the newly gazetted chiefs and queen mothers will be tasked per the rules and regulations of the council to play vital roles in decision-making processes in order to bring progress to the Traditional Council.



He also cautioned the chiefs to avoid engaging in the settlement of criminal cases but to allow the police and the law to handle them.



His Lordship, Idrissu Issah advised them to respect the laws of Ghana and also to desist from interfering with due processes of the law when it comes to cases involving themselves or their families.



In 2023, 10 chiefs including queen mothers were inducted and sworn in, bringing the total number of chiefs and queen mothers of the Somé Traditional Council to 23.



The colourful ceremony was witnessed by representatives from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Klikor, Aflao Traditional Councils, Stakeholders, and scores of Citizens of Somé.