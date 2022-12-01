Solomon Boar to contest Bunkpurugu Constituency seat

Politics of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu Constituency, Solomon Boar, has declared his intention to contest the seat after he lost it to the NDC.



According to him, his intention to contest the seat comes after numerous calls from a cross section of the party's opinion leaders and foot soldiers who believe in him due to his sacrifice for the party.



He stated that his primary goal is to reclaim the seat, which has always been held by the NPP.



In a statement, he said “the big agenda has always been to prove to everyone in the Bunkpurugu Constituency that NPP remains the party that continues to put smiles on the faces of every individual through job creation and its readiness to tackle head on the developmental challenges of the area.”



Below is the statement



I humbly greet you all in the spirit of the season my Fellow Patriots among whom are Senior and Learned personalities.



After numerous calls from a cross section of party opinion leaders and foot soldiers who over the period have always believed in my enduring and sacrificial political life i have today declared my intention to put out myself for the 2024 elections which will be preceded by the parliamentary primaries in 2023.



This is a task that has never been smooth sailing since April 2011 when i announced my arrival into the political lime light. Together with my family and my contemporaries who over the period have sacrificed their resources to bring the NPP party this far, i say a big thank you to all of them. We equally say a big thank you to those our patriots who played their part to grow the party to a significant level.



The BIG Agenda has always been to prove to everyone in the Bunkpurugu Constituency that NPP remains the party that continue to put smiles on the faces of every individual through job creation and its readiness to tackle headon the developmental challenges of the area.



As the head coach of the various elections i have contested so far i have always pushed the credit of success to the enthusiastic electorate and smeared myself with any lapses that has always been encountered. This has not changed!



For all those who played many and varied roles that got the party to where it is today as far as the 2020 election was concern i will like to urge all to reflect for a moment and let us move in oneness for the good of us all.The tripod of every political journey is endurance, hardwork and loyalty to the party. Anything out side this will amount to cutting corners to achieve your objective which may be herculean to anyone.



The Presidential and Parliamentary results for the past three (3) elections i have soldiered is a clear manifestation that NPP continue to make tremendous gains under our watch as a collective but also significantly under me as a leader who has always inspired us to achieve such results. I am sure that with unity of purpose we can pick up the pieces again and win the election that will help restore the developmental path in the district.



For the overwhelming number of delegates who cannot just wait for the week and day of our internal elections i urge you to be civil in your comments because at the close of the day we will move with unity of purpose and a sense of urgency.



Please to those who feel they have not achieved their goal under the political leadership of Hon. Solomon .N.Boar please don't be despaired. For all you know you are just so close to picking that political medal! REMIND YOURSELF HERE ABOUT THE TRIPOD -ENDURANCE HARDWORK AND LOYALTY WILL PRODUCE THAT MEDAL YOU ARE YEARNING FOR.



Let me state that for those who appreciate the complexities of the Bunkpurugu constituency politics, take a little pain and time to school the outside world that can easily be misled in giving false hope to some of us politicians who may not know they require tutorials from your good selves.



Our opponents the NDC can only have their way in 2024 through wicked propaganda, absolute lies and fueling of ethnic and clanish sentiments. Lets not give them the chance this time around.

#RedemptionOnTheGo



#WeMove!



Still Your Humble Selfless Servant



Hon.Solomon.N.Boar



NYA/BOG