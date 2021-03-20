Soldiers storm Richard Agu's wedding after ex-girlfriend threatened to go bonkers

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Some military men have taken over the St. John’s Baptist Church in Obuasi to stop an ex-girlfriend of their colleague who is getting married today from disrupting the ceremony.



Comfort Bliss, the ex-girlfriend of the groom, Richard Agu had threatened to storm the wedding of his ex-lover who she claimed had jilted her after squandering about GH¢30,000 of her savings in addition to a loan of GH¢8,000.



Comfort Bliss in a long write-up to Abena Manokekame, a popular relationship page on Facebook, claimed that she had invested loads of money to see her ex-boyfriend through the military school only for him to ditch her after graduating and later surface with the intention of getting married to another lady.



According to Bliss, Agu only gave her GH¢500 cedis after passing out successfully and earning a job in the military. She also claimed that she resent the money to Agu via mobile money.



Although Richard Agu has denied most of the allegations leveled against him, Comfort Bliss vowed to storm the wedding event with evidence to demand all the money she invested in her ex-boyfriend on Saturday, March 20, 2021, which is the wedding day.



However, according to footage from the event and reports gathered by GhanaWeb, a team of military men have stormed the St. John’s Baptist Church in Obuasi where the wedding is taking place.



Reports indicate that the military men had surveyed the area to prevent any chaos from marring the wedding ceremony which has gone viral on social media.



Amidst the buzz on social media, the presence of Ms. Comfort Bliss has not been sighted yet by watchers who are waiting patiently to see what happens at the wedding.







