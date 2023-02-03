Soldiers rescue NEDCO staff held 'hostage' for cutting power supply to UDS

Regional News of Friday, 3 February 2023

It took the intervention of soldiers from Kamina Barracks in Tamale to rescue workers of NEDCO after they were locked up and held hostage by staff and security officials of the University of Development Studies (UDS).



The incident according to multiple media reports occurred when the employees of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) visited the UDS City Campus to disconnect power supply over debts owed.



The Loss Control Supervisor for NEDCo, Samuel Kumi in an interview with Adom News said the school owed the company as much as GH₵447, 000 in unpaid electricity bills.



“Upon the disconnection, the security and staff of the school locked the main gate of the campus and ordered them to reconnect the lights or they wouldn’t allow them out,” he stated.



The Loss Control Officer said he reported the incident to the management of the company who called on the military to intervene.



