Source: Starr FM

Soldiers must be deployed on election day – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, says soldiers should be deployed on December 7 when Ghana goes to the polls to elect a President and Parliamentarians.



It comes after the Electoral Commission told Parliament that it is ready with preparations for the polls.



“Mr Speaker, I am pleased to inform you that the Electoral Commission is 95 per cent ready for the successful, credible, fair, orderly and peaceful conduct of the election on December 7, 2020."



“As we speak, the distribution of these items to our regions and districts is well underway. I can confirm that as a result of the thorough planning and distribution mechanisms employed, we are about 95% done with the distribution of election materials to our various locations across the country,” EC chair told Parliament on Saturday.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday, Mr. Obiri Boahene said soldiers will be able to ‘calm nerves’ on election day.



“People who think deploying soldiers will not help, they are at liberty to leave the country. If you don’t have a hidden agenda, why do you fear soldiers? I’ve been with the system and I’m saying that when you bring in the soldiers, they’re able to calm nerves."



“I’m highly impressed because I’ve been with the system since 1992 and this time around if one will be honest, I’m highly impressed with the EC and its officials. We are fed up with people who don’t want to hear the names of soldiers. It’s only people with a hidden agenda who are afraid of soldiers.”

