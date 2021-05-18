Soldiers have no right to burn excavators – Gbevlo Lartey

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former National Security Coordinator Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Larry Gbevlo Lartey has said that the Soldiers used in the fight against galamsey do not have the right to punish offenders.



According to him, all the Security Agencies can do is to prevent the menace of illegal mining and cause the arrest of people involved.



Making this view known in a post shared on social media, he said “My view might not matter. In any case, the Law Enforcement Agencies are there to prevent and arrest. They are not to punish. It is the law courts that punish. When Law Enforcement punishes, they incur the scorn of the courts. The award of judgment debts could be a telling consequence”.



Government of Ghana has stepped up its effort at arresting illegal mining which has destroyed the country’s forest reserve and water bodies.



There is currently a war against illegal mining and the Military is leading the charge to ensure that the galamsey is kicked out of the system.