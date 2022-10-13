Soldiers deployed across the country to fight galammsey - Lands Minister

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Unlike the previous military operations which takes three months, the new military campaign would be a sustained efforts until the galamsey menace is brought to a satisfactory situation.



In view of that, the government has allocated significant funds and logistical support for the operation being spearheaded by Operation Halt II.



Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources announced this at a media briefing in Accra on Thursday, to update the public on new measures being implemented by the Government to combat illegal small-scale mining, otherwise known as "galamsey".



The Hon. Minister called for a change of attitudes and collaboration with all stakeholders to help win the fight against galamsey.



He urged the media to constantly educate and sensitize the public on the adverse effects of galamsey and various diseases such as kidney problems and buluri ulcers affecting inhabitants in the mine areas.



The Minister highlighted gamot of measures implemented by the Government so far to stop the galamsey menace including the procurement of speed boats to patrol rivers, training of river guards, forest reserves declared as "red zones" for mining and distribution of mercury-free gold processing machines (gold kachas) to small-scale miners.



Collaboration between the Lands Ministry and the Attorney-General's Office to prosecute illegal miners, both Ghanaians and foreigners, rolling out of Community Mining Schemes for local people, recruitment and engagement of about 80,000 people for alternative livelihood programme, frequent operations by the military (Operation Halt) to mining sites to arrest and burn excavators belonging to illegal miners and setting up of 83 district mining committees to oversee mining at the district level.



Hon. Jinapor pledged the total and unflinching support of the President and the Ministry towards fighting the galamsey menace, with integrity and transparency without shielding anybody, irrespective of one's political affiliation or standing in the society.



