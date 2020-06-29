General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Soldiers brutalize Kasoa Millennium City residents

Some seven military personnel stormed Kasoa Secret 4 Millennium City on the orders of one Asmah to physically assault residents.



Information gathered from the community has it that, the seven men who stormed the areas were dressed in a military uniform and claimed to be operating on the orders of Mr. Asmah, an estates developer.



The seven according to eyewitnesses came to land in the community and beat one Mr Samiri up.



The victim according to information was working for the Chamba Chief Ibrahim Yahya Onyikatogo.



However, in the course of the attack, Mr Asmah who was also present, according to sources, said he was going to kill Samiri and the Chamba chief if they continue to enter the said land.



Meanwhile, checks conducted at the Kasoa Millennium City Police Station confirmed the attacks.



According to the police they were not informed by the military personnel about their coming and operations in the community.



“In matters like this, the military has to inform us about their coming and of what they were coming to do here. But we haven’t received any prior notification from them,” a police source said.



Speaking to the Chamba chief, he expressed great disappointment in the estates developer and urged the police to investigate the matter.



He also called on the military high command to ensure tat the seven soldiers who are being used as tools for attacks and destruction of people’s properties, are brought to book.









