General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Soldiers are sharing hotels with vigilantes in my constituency – Banda MP

Member of Parliament for Banda constituency Ahmed Ibrahim

The Member of Parliament for Banda constituency Ahmed Ibrahim has alleged that the violence that has rocked the voters registration exercise in his constituency is being orchestrated by personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and members of Pro-NPP vigilante groups.



Banda has become a flashpoint for violence since the exercise began with one person killed so far.



On Sunday, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia clashed with army officers who were stationed in the constituency over their decision to turn away some people who wanted to register.



In an interview with Okay FM, Ahmed Ibrahim lamented that towns in Banda have been overtaken by army officers and ‘macho’ men.



He revealed that soldiers are sharing rooms with vigilante members who are acting on the orders of government.



“Government has sent soldiers and vigilantes to my constituency. Soldiers and vigilantes are sharing hotels. I have never seen something like this before. If a soldier officer is in room one, vigilante is in room 2. They eat together and do everything together. They initially didn’t want to allow people to register until REGSEC made us sign an MoU to forestall peace,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces says it is working with all stakeholders to ensure that peace prevails in the constituency.



GAF denied allegations of intimidating and preventing people from registering.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.