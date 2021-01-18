General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Soldier killed in hit and run at Achimota

The truck driver bolted after knocking the Soldier

On Saturday, 16th January 2021 about 7.10 am a soldier who has been identified as Sgt Owusu Collins of Military Southern Command Quarters was knocked off his motorbike by an alleged KIA Truck on the Tesano-Achimota road.



The victim who was riding an unregistered boxer motorbike from Tesano direction towards Achimota through Accra -Nsawam main road on reaching a section of the road in-front of Apenkwa Total Filling Station was knocked by the Kia Truck.



The driver in-charge of the said truck failed to stop and bolted with the accident vehicle.



The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to 37 Military Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead soon on arrival by the medical officer on duty Dr. Amoah.



The body has since been deposited at the same hospital mortuary pending autopsy.



