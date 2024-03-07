Soldier dies after fainting at Ghana at 67 Independence Day parade

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghana Air Force officer has died after fainting at the 67th Independence Day anniversary parade in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, on March 6, 2024.



The officer, whose name is yet to be made public, was one of 67 people who fainted at the ceremony.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, all the victims quickly received medical attention at the parade grounds but eight of them were taken to the Eastern Regional Hospital for more treatment.



The Air Force Officer's condition worsened, and he passed away, the report stated.



The Local Organizing Committee is said to have been saddened by the tragic event and was working to inform the military leadership about the death.



Th report added that a total of 72 people also fainted at the 67th Independence Day parade at the Tamale Jubilee Park.



The fainting victims included students, service personnel, and soldiers, who reportedly suffered from extreme dehydration due to the hot weather.



Yakubu Amin Abukari, the Northern Regional Head of the Ghana Red Cross Society, who was part of the first aid team at the regional parade, said all 72 people were revived.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel