Soldier cum chief beaten to a pulp at Assin Assaman

A soldier, Staff Sergeant Nuamah Jonathan with service number 198-857, has been severely beaten, along with several others, while on their way from Assin Fosu to Assin Assaman in the Central Region.



The military officer, who’s also the Chief of Assin Assaman and Kyidomhene of Efutuakwa Traditional Area under the stool name Nana Obrempong Nkansah III, accompanied by his Queen mother Nana Brefuaa III, and others had attended a family meeting when thugs led by a self-proclaimed Chief, who is a police officer, intercepted their convoy.



Without any apparent reason, they proceeded to subject the occupants to a brutal assault.



According to an eyewitness, the police officer, identified as Alex Nsiah, whose thugs wielded small and large firearms and handcuffs, claimed that he could have killed everyone if it had been nighttime.



The victims are appealing to the Assin Fosu police commander, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the President, and the Regional House of Chiefs to urgently investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served.



They fear that without intervention, peace in Assin Fosu will be threatened.



No arrest has been made though the incident has been reported to the police.



