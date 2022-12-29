Sol and Matured Minds donates to Save Them Young orphanage home

General News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A non-governmental organization (NGO) Sol and Matured Minds in collaboration with Dare to Hope Autism Foundation have donated food items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Save Them Young Orphanage at Ashaiman.



The items which included bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartons of assorted drinks, Bags of water, packets of biscuits, Parazone, Maize, Beans, cartons of milk, Toiletries and cloth were donated to brighten the faces of the vulnerable during the Christmas season.



The donation was aimed at supporting the vulnerable who have been deprived of food and other commodities to celebrate Christmas.



According to Vida Obeida Dawudu Gyawu, president of Sol and Matured Minds, the gesture forms part of their corporate social responsibility and showing benevolence to the needy.



She further appealed to individuals to also extend a helping hand to the vulnerable at all times and only when Christmas is being celebrated



Doris Abankwah, Snr Home Mother of Save them Young Orphanage Home expressed gratitude to Sol and Matured Minds for the donation, saying it couldn’t have come at a better time.



“We are happy that you remembered us this season. The children will have enough to eat and drink. We call on other corporate companies to emulate this gesture,” she said.



Save them Young Orphanage Home located at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region caters for homeless and abandoned children, victims of child abuse and orphans.

The facility has operated for about 36 years now.