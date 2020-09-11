Regional News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Joe Marfo, Contributor

Sokwai residents cry over poor roads

Sokwaihene Nana Agyei Addo

Residents of Sokwai, a community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North constituency of Ashanti have called on government to fix their bad roads with immediate effect.



The residents claim the poor roads have absolutely affected their economic and social development.



They told Newstimesgh.com in an exclusive interview that the poor nature of their roads and a dilapidated death trap bridge that is between Ntensere and Sokwai, both Communities on the Kumasi- Sunyani main stretch, could force them to forgo the impending December 7 elections or vote against the siting NPP government if the roads are not fixed.



The Chief of Sokwai, Nana Agyei Addo in an exclusive interview with Joe Marfo, Newstimesgh.com reporter said the poor roads have never been tarred since creation.



He said a lot of petitions on the challenge have been forwarded to the DCE of Atwima Nwabiagya North, Madam Rebecc Yeboah and MP for the Constituency, Mr Benito Owusu Bio but the roads remain erratic.



The Unit committee chairman of the community, Mr Kofi Agyemang also said many people have suffered several injuries on the dilapidated bridge.



Some drivers who trade on the roads also said the bad state of the roads make it difficult for them to cater well for their families since a lot of the monies they acquire are being used for the maintenance of their cars.



As a result, the People of Sokwai have vowed not to allow any politician to venture the community for a political campaign because they may not guarantee their safety.



Most of them have decided to despise the upcoming December 7 elections because they do not see the need to vote for a political party while they are ploughing on life threatening roads.



