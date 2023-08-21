Sogakope SHS emerged champions at the Energy Commission SHS renewable challenge

Regional News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

Students of the Sogakope Senior High School who represented the Volta Region in the ongoing energy commission's renewable energy challenge, have emerged champions of the Southern Zone. This was after the school had beaten seven others from different regions.



The 2023 program which saw 16 schools making it to the zonal level, focused on how technologies could be used in Agriculture to relieve farmers and transform the sector.



The Challenge also seeks to promote creative thinking and provide mentorship to students in the second-cycle institutions, and also extend to them the platform to exhibit their innovative projects.



The zones which were categorized into two (2) had the Southern Zone and the Northern Zone. Best performing schools represented their regions for each school from eight different regions.



In the Northern Zone competition, eight schools that represented each region included; Wa SHS, Ghana SHS, Serwaa Kesse Girls' SHS, Salaga SHS, Dormaa SHS, Kwabre SHS, Bolgatanga SHS, and Walewale SHTS. At the end of the competition, the best three performing schools that made it to the final from the zone included; Kwabre SHS from the Bono East Region, Dormaa SHS from the Bono Region, and Serwaa Kesseh Girls SHS from the Ahafo Region.



The Sogakope Senior High School however became champions in the Southern Zone after the champions of the Northern Zone had been selected. The other two best-performing schools that made it to the final from the Southern Zone included Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS from the Ashanti Region and the Mfantsiman Girls SHS from the Central Region.



Other participating schools in the Southern Zone included; Nkwanta SHS (Oti/R), G.S.T.S (W/R), PRESEC Boys (GA/R), Okuapeman SHS (E/R), Bekwai SHS (WN/R).



Julius Nkansah Nyarko, a senior manager at the energy commission and project coordinator said he was very optimistic the program was going to produce lots of talent for the country to help resolve challenges, both in the agricultural sector and other sectors of the economy.



According to him, the six finalists (3 from each zone) are going to have their grand finale in the Greater Accra region on October 17, 2023.



He further disclosed that huge rewards were going to be given to winners of the competition, and aside from that, the products of the best-performing schools were going to be connected to the CSIR which had partnered with the commission so that the dreams of the students will come into reality.



"Our partner, CSIR is going to improve the winning school's product so that we can commercialise for an economy purpose", he said.



He also revealed that the commission had the plan to organise an exhibition for all sixteen products of the participating schools in the zonal competitions so that some companies may express interest in some of the products.



"We trying to get some funds so that we can arrange for all the sixteen projects to come to Accra for an exhibition exercise. This could help us get some companies that may express interest in most of the products. In that case, we can improve and regulate those products and sell them on the market", he added.



Expressing joy over their victory, students of the Sogakope Senior High School said they were not going to relent on their work, but will do their best to help Mother Ghana. They further expressed optimism about winning the national competition too.