Sogakope: Four teenage girls rescued after being trafficked to engage in prostitution

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Four teenage girls have rescued after been trafficked to Sogape in South Tongu in the Voltage Region to engage in sexual activities.



The victims were rescued from their hideout a by an non-Governmental organization over the weekend.



The victims aged between 13 and 14 years old were identified as Mawufemor, Regina, Abigail, and Peace.



They have been subjected to child labor and sexual exploitation in the community after taking them from their parents with a promise of enrolling them in school.



The rescue operation was carried out by NGO, Engage Now Africa in collaboration with other security agencies.



The NGO has since made provision for their parents to help cater to them through its (ENA's) Sustainable Livelihood Support.



The Director of Operations for Engage Now Africa (ENA) who doubled as Director of End Modern Slavery (EMS) Mr. Afasi Komla, confirmed that the victims have been going to the Sogakope Circuit court to seek justice but to no avail because the suspect's father who was one of the rich men in the town have been prolonging the ruling of the case in their favor.



According to him, his outfit through the NGO- ENA provided medical reports of the victims and other necessary documents which helped the court to find Victor Kennedy, the suspect guilty, and has been sentenced to 35 years imprisonment last week Friday.



Mr. Afasi has called on the government to include medical examinations for sexual exploitation and defilement victims since most of them can not afford the cost involved and this makes them vulnerable in not receiving the justice they deserve whenever such incidents happen to them, and so doing, they only treat it as a house matter.



He said he desires to make the world know that modern slavery is a crime and that the voices of the survivors must be heard.



The Coordinator for ENA, Madam Lydia Ohenewah, expressing her worried about the situation warns the public who are allegedly recruiting kids from their families and engaging them in child trafficking to desist from such practice since it's against the law.



However, the victim's family expressed gratitude to the DNA for its kind gesture of coming to their aid.