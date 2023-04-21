Sod cut for the construction of a zonal council office at Amantin

Regional News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive, Edward Owusu has cut a

sod for the construction of an office accommodation for the Amantin zonal

council in Amantin.



The building which will comprise of 5 offices, a conference room, a store and

washroom facilities is expected to be completed in 4 months at the cost GHC 518,

491.12.



Imaglo Company Limited will execute the project which will be funded from the

district assembly common fund.



The MCE urged the Amantin traditional council to take a keen interest in the

project to ensure that it runs smoothly.



Osabarima Appau Bonsie Bonsu II, Omanhene of Amantin who led a team from

the traditional council expressed his gratitude to government and the municipal

assembly for the project.



He pledged the support of the traditional council to the contractor and urged him to work around the clock to ensure the timeline for the completion of the project is met.