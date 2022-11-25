Socialist international elections: History beckons for NDC’s Benedicta Lasi

Politics of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: Abdul Fatah Maigah Mahama

In a historic move, a member of the National Democratic Congress of Ghana and former Vice President of the International Union of Socialist Youth, Lawyer Benedicta Lasi, is seeking election to become the Secretary General of The Socialist International - the largest political union of left-wing political parties across the globe.



If successful, Benedicta Lasi would not only be the youngest person ever elected to the position, but the first woman and first person of African descent to occupy the portfolio.



Delegates of member parties are currently in Madrid, Spain, for the 26th Congress of the Socialist International, to elect the next batch of global leaders for the organisation. The election would take place on Friday November 25, 2022, during this congress.



The current Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez is seeking an election to become President of the organisation. Currently, Benedicta Lasi is on track to make history as the Socialist International’s first woman, African and youngest Secretary General, after her stellar work as Vice President of the organisation’s youth front; the International Union of Socialist Youth.



The Socialist International (SI), is a worldwide organisation of political parties, which seeks to establish democratic socialism and realize the ideals of socio-economic solidarity, and environmental and socio-cultural justice across the world.



It was formed in 1951 to replace the Labour and Socialist International and currently includes 132 member parties and organisations from over 100 countries across the world, which identifies with social democracy, socialism, democratic socialism, or labour-centred politics. Luis Ayala from Chile currently serves as Secretary General while the former Prime Minister of Greece, George Papandreou serves as the current president of the organisation.



Notably, the current Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres served as President of the organisation from November 1999 to June 2005. The SI is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.



Benedicta Lasi is a Ghanaian lawyer, investment consultant, politician and member of the National Democratic Congress. She is a partner at Edfields Attorneys, Ghana, a Transaction Advisor for Africa Investment Consortium and a Consultant at Fitch Advisory.



She has a Master’s in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana and a Master’s in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre. Her political track record and service to the NDC include;



Branch Youth Organizer for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Constituency Executive Member for Lower Manya Krobo, Deputy Regional Youth Organizer for Eastern Region and Deputy Director of Elections for the Eastern Region of Ghana. At the National level, she was also a member of the 2020 Vice Presidential Campaign Team and the 2020 Manifesto Committee of the NDC.



Currently, she serves as a member of a number of strategic committees of the party including the NDC’s Governance Committee, Agribusiness Committee, Energy Committee and Chairperson for the Youth Committee. As an astute lawyer within the party, she is the Chair of the NDC’s Eastern Regional Legal Team.