General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Social welfare must be reorganised to fight domestic violence – Former Director

Herbert Kokui Mensah wants the Department of Social Welfare reorganized

A former Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Herbert Kokui Mensah is calling on the government to reorganised to enable it effectively deal with domestic violence and other related issues.



According to him, reorganizing and resourcing the department will better equip it to handle the the issues.



He lamented that the department has been neglected for a very long time, making it difficult for it to deal with its responsibilities.



His call comes on the back of recent reports of deaths of victims of domestic violence in the country. The development has drawn some attention to the many issues confronting the department and making its work ineffective.



Mr. Mensah who was speaking to Accra-based Citi Fm said a reorganized Social welfare department will help reduce domestic violence in the country.



“It is very important that we think about family and the role the family plays in the welfare of society. We have what we call the society of social workers but we are inadequately supported.”



“I think now we are reorganizing the whole services of the government, social welfare must to be attended to deal with recent issues of violence.”



