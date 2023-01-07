Social media users slam Akufo-Addo over Ofori-Atta's 'new' job as Trade Minister

General News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 9, 2023 asked Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as the caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry.



The development came after the President accepted the resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen after reports emerged he tendered his resignation on Thursday 5, 2023.



For some people on social media platforms, the choice of Ofori-Atta as caretaker was problematic to the extent that he already had his hands full with the Finance Ministry.



Another school of thought asked why one of Alan's deputies could not be handed an acting role till the vacancy is filled.



In an explanation as to why none of Alan's two deputies were 'promoted' to acting capacity, Kow Essuman, who is a lawyer for president Akufo-Addo said it had to do with what the law says and also the specific oath an appointee took.



"As Deputy Minister, you were nominated by the President, vetted and approved by Parliament and swore the Deputy Minister’s oath before the President. You were appointed pursuant to art. 79 to assist your Minister, who participated in Cabinet meetings.



"In your Minister’s absence from Cabinet, his/her colleague Cabinet Minister held his/her brief and provided reports and briefings to Cabinet and not the Deputy Minister," Essuman explained.



Below are some of the reaction:





Addo D after appointing ken ofori atta as trade minister minutes after Alan cash resigned ???? pic.twitter.com/IDny7FMfig — Khojo_Hazard???????? (@Khojo_Hazard25) January 6, 2023

So, was there no one aside Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta who could act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade of Industry? — Natalie Fort (@realNatalieFort) January 6, 2023

Ken Ofori Atta has been promoted to act as the caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



Such disrespect from Akufo-Addo#UselessGovernment pic.twitter.com/6FEvHRsQH3 — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) January 6, 2023

I will say it again, NADAA won't sack his cousin Ken Ofori-Atta, the worse Finance Minister in the history of Ghana. I'm therefore not suprised that he has given him additional responsibility as caretaker Trade Minister. For NADAA, it has always been about the clan interest. pic.twitter.com/iRVk7M1vzv — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) January 6, 2023

Ghana Sweet ooo. The Minister we want out of office is now Minister for 2 ministries. KEN OFORI ATTA is the real definition of THE GRACE OF GOD. pic.twitter.com/Ep6CFwvA3j — Efo Sagada ???????? (@justicesagada) January 6, 2023

Mr. PRESIDENT What do you take Ghanaians for by the appointment of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta as acting Minister of Trade and Industry. The man you know has lost favor before the public and members of the ruling party? — Isaac Bediako (@ike_official1) January 6, 2023

Ken Ofori-Atta who is struggling as Minister of Finance has been given an additional responsibility as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, following Alan John Kyerematen's resignation.



The President doesn't rate Ghanaians at all. The man we want sacked? pic.twitter.com/UHUqwAW3i4 — Marreka ???? (@Ebenezer_Peegah) January 6, 2023

It’s quite disgusting to read that Ken Ofori Atta has been name supervising minister after Alan’s exit.



This is a man who himself should be on his way out of office. Why does my government continue to show misjudgment in simple decision making? ???? @francis_abban @mytheoz — HelicopterMan (@LaryeaDerek) January 6, 2023

What a huge slap in the face of the Ghanaian public not to mention the majority Caucasus of MP’s who signed a petition for Hon Ken Ofori Atta to be dismissed for mismanaging the economy. pic.twitter.com/iIqBKXFOdL — Nana Kwaku Agyemang (@kwasinom) January 6, 2023

In your Minister’s absence from Cabinet, his/her colleague Cabinet Minister held his/her brief and provided reports and briefings to Cabinet and not the Deputy Minister. — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) January 6, 2023

Although there are no clear reasons for Alan Kyerematen's resignation, it is believed that he did so on the basis of contesting in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.In a statement issued by the Presidency on January 6, 2023 noted that Alan Kyerematen personally informed the President of his decision to resign from his position as Trade Minister.The statement added that Ken Ofori-Atta will assume the position as caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry until a substantive minister is appointed for the ministry.Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo thanked Alan Kyerematen for his services to government, and the country and wished him the very best in his future endeavors.SARA