You are here: HomeNews2024 03 29Article 1923795

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users send goodwill messages to Akufo-Addo as he turns 80

« Prev

Next »

Comments (9)

Listen to Article

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has marked a significant milestone as he celebrates his 80th birthday on March 29, 2024.

Nana Akufo-Addo who is nearing the end of his 8-year tenure as president of the Republic was born on March 29, 1944.

Prior to becoming president, Akufo-Addo served in various capacities of government under the New Patriotic Party.

He is a trained lawyer and was called to the Middle Temple Bar, London, UK in 1940.

As he marks his 80th birthday, Nana Akufo-Addo will become the oldest president in office in the fourth republic.

Meanwhile, some social media users on X have been sharing their well wishes to the president.

In addition, government agencies and other prominent individuals have been sharing their goodwill messages to the president.












MA/ADG

Comments:
This article has 9 comment(s), give your comment