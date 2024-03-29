Social media users send goodwill messages to Akufo-Addo as he turns 80

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has marked a significant milestone as he celebrates his 80th birthday on March 29, 2024.



Nana Akufo-Addo who is nearing the end of his 8-year tenure as president of the Republic was born on March 29, 1944.



Prior to becoming president, Akufo-Addo served in various capacities of government under the New Patriotic Party.



He is a trained lawyer and was called to the Middle Temple Bar, London, UK in 1940.



As he marks his 80th birthday, Nana Akufo-Addo will become the oldest president in office in the fourth republic.



Meanwhile, some social media users on X have been sharing their well wishes to the president.



In addition, government agencies and other prominent individuals have been sharing their goodwill messages to the president.





