Social media users react to video of police officers pushing patrol pick-up to filling station

A video of some personnel of the Ghana Police Service pushing their patrol vehicle to a filling station, which apparently ran out of fuel, has gone viral.



The video, which was shared by Tadzewu-based Revival FM, showed at least three police officers pushing a police-branded blue pick-up track to a filling station.



The incident apparently took place at the Lakeside Horticulture Village at Ashalebotwe in Accra.



The video was captioned “Nowhere cool… The patrol team is out of petrol,” by the radio station.



It prompted hilarious reactions from some Ghanaians on social media, who could not believe that a patrol vehicle could run out of fuel.



Some social media users blamed the driver of the police pick-up track, accusing him of being negligent.



Others said the incident is a depiction of the current state of Ghana’s economy.



