Social media users react to alleged mob killing of a soldier in Ashaiman

General News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the alleged killing of a member of the Ghana Armed Force by a mob in Ashaiman, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region.



According to some Tweeps, the army personnel, who was described as a young soldier, was on his way home when he was attacked by a gang.



Reports indicate that the soldier was given permission to go home by the army after he felt sick.



A tweep, SikaOfficial, indicated that the sources privy to the incident have said that the military person was stabbed to death by the mob.



“According to a close source, he wasn’t beaten to death, he was stabbed to death instead. The young soldier was on his way to see his mum when this unforeseen incident took place,” the tweep said.



Pictures from the scene of the incident showed the lifeless body of the victim, who was in what seems to be military trousers that has been torn.



His military cap and a white material had been used to cover his face. Also, his military bag could be seen lying close to him.



The Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service are yet to comment on the incident.



View the tweets be Ghanaians on the incident plus pictures of the scene of the incident below (viewer discretion advised:





“A soldier was beaten to death yesterday by unknown gang of civilians at Ashaiman on his way home, the said soja wasn't feeling well and was granted pass to go home and treat himself but unfortunately he didn't reach home as this caused his painful death”



Source; MissMillicentQ1 pic.twitter.com/6IqU7qbIdi — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) March 5, 2023

The soldiers are in bad mood????????

It’s sad that, Ashaiman boys have killed a young energetic soldier. pic.twitter.com/FKAUtCBmd0 — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) March 4, 2023

@GhPoliceService can you help us with an update on this happening? — Me, Myself and I ???? (@SirDigital_) March 4, 2023

News In This Morning...



A soldier was beaten to death yesterday by unknown gang of civilians at Ashaiman on his way home, the said soja wasn't feeling well and was granted pass to go home and treat himself but unfortunately he didn't reach home as this caused his painful death pic.twitter.com/omajisf1Qa — Miss Millicent Quarshie (@MissMillicentQ1) March 4, 2023

Ashaiman people doesn’t know what will be upon them next hmm ???? — Biggi_tyron (@biggi_tyron) March 5, 2023

Na he dey go visit ein sick mother for Ashaiman,taifa wey the gang attack am....he be private for Burma Camp — TRUTH (@ea_sowah) March 5, 2023

If you are a young guy in that neighborhood I think you should settle at a different place for a while — Stranger???? (@strnngerr) March 5, 2023

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:IB/OGB