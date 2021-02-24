You are here: HomeNews2021 02 24Article 1188043

General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Social media users react to ‘akwaaba ceremony’ for coronavirus vaccines

Some Ghanaians on social media have expressed shock over the government’s decision to hold a ceremony for the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The country took delivery of the first batch of the 600,000 AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine today, February 24, 2021.

A brief ceremony which was shown live on state broadcaster GTV was performed to usher the vaccines into the country.

The ceremony was graced by Health Minister-nominee Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and Oppong Nkrumah, the minister-designate for Information.

On social media, some Ghanaians are mystified that the government will organize a durbar for the arrival of the vaccines.

They contend that even the scientist who discovered the vaccines did not organize such jamborees to mark their remarkable achievement, how much more a country that is just receiving vaccines.

The convergence of people at the Kotoka International Airport at a time when the government is preaching social distancing was also cited by the critics.

Others also believe that the ceremony forms part of effort to demystify the myth surrounding the virus and assure Ghanaians of the safety of the virus.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that the deployment of the vaccines begins on March 2, 2021.

