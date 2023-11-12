Social media users react to Sunday morning earth tremor in parts of Accra

General News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parts of Accra experienced an earth tremor on the morning of November 12, 2023.



According to those living in the affected areas, it happened swiftly, but the impact was greatly felt.



No casualties or property damage has been recorded. Social media users who shared their experiences on Twitter described the tremor as terrifying.



Residents around Mallam, Gbawe, SCC, and Bortianor confirmed that they experienced the tremor.



However, residents of these areas remain in shock.



Read some of the comments below:





Am I the only person who experienced the Earth tremor? Coz ei. — kofi ĀDØFÔ (@_adofo__69) November 12, 2023

The way we build our Houses in Ghana de3 God should keep it at Earth Tremor naa for us we beg



He over shakes ein body p3 ego lef houses like 5 — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) November 12, 2023

The earth tremor was serious this time aswear pic.twitter.com/QlyXDB2C8t — KWASI GAZY (@Kwasigazy) November 12, 2023

Did you feel the Earth tremor? Ei — Sage Kenny ???????? (@Donsarkcess) November 12, 2023

There are reports of shaking(earth tremor) in the Gbawe area. pic.twitter.com/qdxtCVOFSZ — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) November 12, 2023

