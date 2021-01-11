General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Social media users react to Bulldog’s alleged arrest by National Security

Bulldog is Shatta Wale's manager

The reported arrested of Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog has triggered reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.



Bulldog, an artist manager and avowed critic of the Akufo-Addo administration was allegedly picked up by personnel of the National Security.



His arrest, according to the report is in connection with some statements he made on UTV on January 9, 2021.



Bulldog said that “We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years"..



His arrest has sent tongues wagging with diverse views being expressed on the issue.



While some hold that it is a right step for the authorities to apprehend a man for ‘threatening’ the president, others believe that it amounts victimization.



Afia Schwarzenegger, the celebrity he had the exchange with on the show has also confirmed that Bulldog has been arrested.



A member of the Creative Arts Council of Ghana, Frank Kwabena Owusu, reacting to the arrest posted on his Facebook wall that it was "...unfortunate... But we must all learn from this."

















