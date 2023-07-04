Social media users mourn 2021 KETASCO NSMQ ‘hero’ James Lutterodt

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of condolence and commiserations for the family of the late James Lutterodt, one of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalists from Keta Senior High School (KETASCO). It was reported on July 3 that James tragically lost his life due to suspected food poisoning.



The 19-year-old University of Ghana Computer Science student is reported to have gained admission to Howard University in the United States, and he was preparing for this new chapter in his academic journey.



The deceased made headlines during the 2021 NSMQ alongside his teammate Francisca Lamini, who gained an outright scholarship to Harvard Medical School due to their impressive performance in the competition.



The news of James Lutterodt's passing has saddened netizens, particularly on Twitter, where numerous users have expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to his memory.



The official handle of the NSMQ shared a post stating, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Lutterodt. As a history-making #NSMQ2021 Keta SHTS team member, he made his school and region proud as the first school from the Volta Region at the NSMQ Final."



Another Twitter user added, "The news of 19-year-old James Lutterodt's passing, a remarkable and promising individual from the esteemed KETASCO 2021 team that achieved the NSMQ finals a few years ago, is truly heartbreaking. Based on the information received, it appears that he had imminent plans to pursue further studies abroad but tragically fell victim to a mysterious poisoning."



“We live in a country where anytime someone gets a chance to make it in life and publicly say it, the next thing we’d hear is the person is dead either by accident or food poisoning. let his soul find peace in paradise.”



Read some of the messages below:





We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Lutterodt. As a history-making #NSMQ2021 Keta SHTS team member, he made his school and region proud as the first school from the Volta Region at the NSMQ Final.



Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vCPpJ2rONz — National Science & Maths Quiz (@NSMQGhana) July 3, 2023

The news of 19-year-old James Lutterodt’s passing, a remarkable and promising individual from the esteemed KETASCO 2021 team that achieved the NSMQ finals a few years ago, is truly heartbreaking.



Based on the information received, it appears that he had imminent plans to… pic.twitter.com/06hO7NzTKk — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) July 3, 2023

James Lutterodt, one of NSMQ finalists who represented Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) in the National Science and Maths Quiz final in 2021, has passed on.



He reportedly died on Monday morning through suspected food poisoning.#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/9RPYcCjDFR — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) July 3, 2023

Innocent soul????️

He had such a promising future ????????‍♂️



Rest in Peace James Lutterodt pic.twitter.com/MtkhV3Q9Zb — Hydraulix Baby! (@Fonye_) July 4, 2023

A video of James Lutterodt with his roommates…the guy was very friendly

May his soul rest in peace ????????️ pic.twitter.com/G2mLKJz0D3 — Gideonblack ???????? (@mrArmoh) July 3, 2023

We must be very very careful in this life, especially when you're ahead of your colleagues in doing something ????James Lutterodt. May his soul rest in peace. #NSMQ2021 #NSMQ2023 Ketasco pic.twitter.com/N7GBzvWPDK — Esy ???? (@esiquanin) July 3, 2023

SAD NEWS!!! ????????

James Lutterodt member of the historic KETASCO 2021 NSMQ finalist team has kicked the bucket after suffering food poisoning.

Source: @ewepride ????????????

Rest well champion ???? pic.twitter.com/dRGcbrSzLD — AMG Dennis Haatso ???? ❼ (@denis_mensah1) July 4, 2023

The question is who did this to the noble guy? Chaley we leave in a dark world ????????



During this difficult time, may the Lord provide strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, James Lutterodt. pic.twitter.com/LFxD885Z38 — Elorm (@Elorm_Hood) July 3, 2023

????ICYMI????️????????: Remember the two gentlemen who flanked Francisca Lamini to the 2021 finals of @NSMQGhana? One of them has reportedly died, mysteriously.



Heartbreaking reports earlier amplified by @n_friggo suggest that the former luminary of Keta SHS, James Lutterodt, was about to… pic.twitter.com/M8CA1jtLcl — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) July 3, 2023

- James Lutterodt couldn't bring his dream to light as he envisioned due to the cold nature of the world as he dies from food poisoning ????



- James was one of the NSMQ finalists who represented KETASCO in the NSMQ final in 2021.



Rest in Peace Truth App Try Me Badu Kwesi Efya RIP pic.twitter.com/XNcnHMU4Uw — Anonymous (@An_o_ny_mous_) July 3, 2023

????????SAD NEWS????????



James Lutterodt, a very proactive and promising member of the Keta Team who made it to the NSMQ finals 2021 passes on.



He is alleged to have been poisoned ahead of his preparations to further his studies overseas at Howard University. RIP????????️ pic.twitter.com/iBjVyl44dw — ???????????????????? ???????? (@Voice_of_Ghana) July 3, 2023

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWebAM/SARA