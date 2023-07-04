You are here: HomeNews2023 07 04Article 1797281

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users mourn 2021 KETASCO NSMQ ‘hero’ James Lutterodt

Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of condolence and commiserations for the family of the late James Lutterodt, one of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalists from Keta Senior High School (KETASCO). It was reported on July 3 that James tragically lost his life due to suspected food poisoning.

The 19-year-old University of Ghana Computer Science student is reported to have gained admission to Howard University in the United States, and he was preparing for this new chapter in his academic journey.

The deceased made headlines during the 2021 NSMQ alongside his teammate Francisca Lamini, who gained an outright scholarship to Harvard Medical School due to their impressive performance in the competition.

The news of James Lutterodt's passing has saddened netizens, particularly on Twitter, where numerous users have expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to his memory.

The official handle of the NSMQ shared a post stating, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Lutterodt. As a history-making #NSMQ2021 Keta SHTS team member, he made his school and region proud as the first school from the Volta Region at the NSMQ Final."

Another Twitter user added, "The news of 19-year-old James Lutterodt's passing, a remarkable and promising individual from the esteemed KETASCO 2021 team that achieved the NSMQ finals a few years ago, is truly heartbreaking. Based on the information received, it appears that he had imminent plans to pursue further studies abroad but tragically fell victim to a mysterious poisoning."

“We live in a country where anytime someone gets a chance to make it in life and publicly say it, the next thing we’d hear is the person is dead either by accident or food poisoning. let his soul find peace in paradise.”

AM/SARA

