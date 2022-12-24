You are here: HomeNews2022 12 24Article 1685285

General News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users hail 22-year-old architect for beautiful home designs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Yaw Appianing Boateng has stunned Ghanaians with his designs Yaw Appianing Boateng has stunned Ghanaians with his designs

A young Ghanaian architect Yaw Appianing Boateng has stunned Ghanaians on social media, especially on Twitter with his amazing architectural designs.

Boateng earned plaudit on Twitter after he posted his architectural design of modern houses.

He tweeted four photos of his designs with a caption that reads: "Hi Twitter, designed by yours truly just show me, love, by making my works go viral. Kindly retweet."

The comment section of his tweet was flooded with commendations while a section also asked about how to go about his designs.

In a previous interview, Yaw Boateng stated that his objective is to promote modern design in the local community.

"The architectural designs are supposed to help promote modern designs in our local communities."

Read some reactions below



















EE/

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment