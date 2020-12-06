You are here: HomeNews2020 12 06Article 1127543

Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media reacts to Akufo-Addo endorsement of NDC's Nii Lante Vanderpuye

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Various social media platforms, particularly micro-blogging site Twitter has been buzzing after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo mistakenly endorsed the National Democratic Congress' Parliamentary Candidate for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

President Akufo-Addo's quest to appeal for votes for Mr. Nii Lante Bannerman, the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Odododiodoo constituency ended woefully as he mistakenly endorsed the incumbent Member of Parlement, Nii Lante Vanderpuye who has been a thorn in the flesh for the ruling government in the past four years.

“In Odododiodio, if you are voting for me, then you are also voting for Nii Lante Vanderpuye”, the president said as he held the hand of Nii Lante Bannerman.

Having been notified that he had caused a blunder, President Akufo-Addo quickly changed his initial proclamation saying “I didn’t speak well at all. I have made a mistake. What am I going to do with Nii Lante Vanderpuye? I meant Nii Lante Bannerman and I want you all to vote him."

Twitter users have been reacting vigorously to this trending video as some couldn't believe that the President could commit such a blunder with a day left for the 2020 general elections.

Some of the tweets cited by GhanaWeb reads" Nii Lante Vanderpuye must be happy now as President Akufo-Addo inadvertently endorses him over the NPP Odododiodio PC."

Another user wrote"@NAkufoAddo endorsed Nii Lante Vanderpuye a while ago at Mantse Agbona. After realizing his mistake he zipped his mouth in SHAME, looked at his handheld aspiring MP [Nii Lante Bannerman] & reintroduced him. If it were a bribe [ $40,000] he would've remembered the owner."

GhanaWeb has complied some of the Twitter reactions on the subject in the post below:



























Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter