Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Social media reacts to Akufo-Addo endorsement of NDC's Nii Lante Vanderpuye

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Various social media platforms, particularly micro-blogging site Twitter has been buzzing after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo mistakenly endorsed the National Democratic Congress' Parliamentary Candidate for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye.



President Akufo-Addo's quest to appeal for votes for Mr. Nii Lante Bannerman, the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Odododiodoo constituency ended woefully as he mistakenly endorsed the incumbent Member of Parlement, Nii Lante Vanderpuye who has been a thorn in the flesh for the ruling government in the past four years.



“In Odododiodio, if you are voting for me, then you are also voting for Nii Lante Vanderpuye”, the president said as he held the hand of Nii Lante Bannerman.



Having been notified that he had caused a blunder, President Akufo-Addo quickly changed his initial proclamation saying “I didn’t speak well at all. I have made a mistake. What am I going to do with Nii Lante Vanderpuye? I meant Nii Lante Bannerman and I want you all to vote him."



Twitter users have been reacting vigorously to this trending video as some couldn't believe that the President could commit such a blunder with a day left for the 2020 general elections.



Some of the tweets cited by GhanaWeb reads" Nii Lante Vanderpuye must be happy now as President Akufo-Addo inadvertently endorses him over the NPP Odododiodio PC."



Another user wrote"@NAkufoAddo endorsed Nii Lante Vanderpuye a while ago at Mantse Agbona. After realizing his mistake he zipped his mouth in SHAME, looked at his handheld aspiring MP [Nii Lante Bannerman] & reintroduced him. If it were a bribe [ $40,000] he would've remembered the owner."



GhanaWeb has complied some of the Twitter reactions on the subject in the post below:





Naa Nana, Naa Cocaine was the slogan of his competitors - 2008



Don’t vote for a bald man, bald men are wicked - Nii Lante Vanderpuye at Cape Coast stadium- 2016



2 days to the 2016 election - They sponsored a documentary on Metro Tv to link him to a Brazilian drug cartel. https://t.co/yDHFek8kIy — Akromah (@Sir_Hawk) December 3, 2020

Nana Addo tell the squad for the Odododiodio Rally sey make the vote give Nii Lante Vanderpuye???????????????????? Chairman make confused pass herh???????????????? — LeGon.MeDikaL???????????????? (@ekmaddons) December 5, 2020

@NAkufoAddo thanks for endorsing Nii Lante Vanderpuye....Odododiodio is safe with NDC — kwahu Obo Aduananii (@iccyberger) December 5, 2020

???????????? compelling argument chale.. but I'm waiting for 2024 Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Independent Candidate, make I give am my kokromoti — Basics (@LeonIzDizzy) December 3, 2020

Right now go and see how Nii Lante Vanderpuye is laughing left right center ???? ???????? https://t.co/uRSBhNUxIS — KaneshieKendrickLamar?????????????????????????? (@afrikanbars) December 5, 2020

How Nii Lante Vanderpuye is feeling at the moment https://t.co/aueumx3G0a pic.twitter.com/bTPvbVu42j — Appiah_Nie (@ks_appiah) December 5, 2020

I agree but it’s just a slip, moreover they both have Nii Lante plus Vanderpuye is more popular especially when you hear Nii Lante



Another school - the subconscious mind knows the man will not win???? — DictocurrencyDicoins???? (@YawDans29660108) December 6, 2020

President Akuffo Addo mistakenly endorses NDC's Nii lante Vanderpuye[Video]

Watch now: https://t.co/Q75mFLSkmq pic.twitter.com/WRDEeAplGH — Abrantie Don Kay (@AbrantieDonKay) December 5, 2020

Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo mistakenly endorses Nii Lante Vanderpuye at their ongoing rally at Mantse Agboona. #ElectionHQ #JoyNews #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/LDby42n9or — K-Fresh ???? (@MrKwakuKyei1) December 5, 2020

Akufo-Addo just endorsed Nii Lante Vanderpuye at Mantse Agbona. )se “yie, manka no yie????” Look at the expression on the guy’s face???? pic.twitter.com/5ocbnyCFwY — Jeff (@bambil__) December 5, 2020

Hahahahaha who is watching the NPP rally???? Nana said vote for Nii Lante Vanderpuye???????????????????? — Nana Abena Asantewaa (@rabenyy) December 5, 2020

@NAkufoAddo endorsed Nii Lante Vanderpuye a while ago at Mantse Agbona. After realising his mistake he zipped his mouth in SHAME, looked at his hand held aspiring MP [Nii Lante Bannerman] & reintroduced him. If it were a bribe [ $40,000] he would've remembered the owner.?????????????? — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) December 5, 2020

