General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Social media reactions to Okudzeto Ablakwa's resignation from Parliament's Appointments Committee

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in the early hours of Wednesday, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament indicating his immediate resignation from the Appointments Committee of the House.

According to the MP, his decision was premised on both principle and personal grounds.

A section of Ghanaians have since his announcement this morning been reacting especially on social media with Okudzeto Ablakwa's name trending on different platforms.

The reactions have however been varied as some have cited the situation as a confirmation of Mr Ablakwa’s personality and his level of integrity.

On the other hand, some have interpreted it as an attempt by the MP to incite his party’s base against their leadership considering the recent developments in parliament in relation to the approval of some ministerial nominees.

There are also those who hold the view that the resignation is a confirmation of cracks in the rank and file of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

See some social media reactions to the resignation of Mr Ablwakwa below:

















