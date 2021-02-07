General News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Social media heartbroken by death of ambulance driver shot in the head by armed robbers

Ambulance driver was shot by highway armed robbers on the Somanya to Adukrom road

Scores of social media users have taken to Facebook and Twitter to express sadness about the death of an ambulance driver who was shot by highway armed robbers on the Somanya to Adukrom road while transporting a pregnant woman in labour.



According to sources, the driver died while on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after the shooting.



The Senior Emergency Medical Technician – Abraham Tetteh was the Yilo Krobo municipal officer in charge of the National Ambulance Service.



On Thursday, February 4, 2021, at about 1:00 am highway robbers shot the driver in the head while he was rushing a pregnant woman in labour to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.



He bumped into a high way robbery but failed to follow orders of the armed robbers and rushed in order to get the woman in labour to the hospital.



The robbers shot him in the head and it took the police patrol team to rush him and the woman in labour to the Tetteh Quashie Hospital.



The ambulance driver due to was referred to the Korle Bu Teacing hospital where he has been receiving medical attention.



The robbery incident happened few days after a similar attack on three police officers – Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey, Corporal Christian Totimeh and Detective Ibrahim Apaka by highway robbers on Akyem Pramkese to Akyem Techiman road in Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.



Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey died from two gunshot wounds on his chest and one on his head while Corporal Christian Totimeh also sustained a gunshot wound on his left rib now responding to treatment.



