Social media erupts as Alan withdraws from NPP flagbearership race

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
In a surprising turn of events, Alan Kyerematen, one of the flagbearer hopefuls in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has taken over social media by storm.
The reaction has become necessary after he announced his withdrawal from the party's flagbearership race.
He cites the intimidations to delegates in the recent help Super Delegates elections among others as some of the reasons that influences his decision to step down from the race.
This development has sparked conversation on Twitter making her name trend number one, with users expressing a range of opinions and reactions.
Read the reactions below:
Alan Kyerematen withdraws from the npp flagbearer race as I first tweeted 2 days ago.— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) September 5, 2023
HOT INTEL: Majority members of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team join hands with Kennedy Agyapong to give jocular Bawumia and Akufo Addo showdown!— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) September 5, 2023
Alan Kyerematen will form alliance with Kennedy Agyepong.— Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) September 5, 2023
I’m looking for money to do Face surgery but Alan Kyerematen wasted it on campaigns just to get rid the NPP flagbearer. Where’s the love in the country?— Ghana Yesu (@GhanaYesu_) September 5, 2023
As Alan kyerematen withdraw . Is it a comfortable lead for Bawumia or Kennedy Agyapong will pull a surprise pic.twitter.com/AFNAbKxCaS— Mr Sydney (@MrSydney28) September 5, 2023
This is where the betrayal of Alan Kyerematen started pic.twitter.com/8g7HlmYlTq— Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) September 2, 2023
Chairman Wontumi, Ghanaian Politician and Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP responds to the attack on Alan Kyerematen's agent. pic.twitter.com/BwhnwJ1MDl— SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 30, 2023
It's sad Akufo-Addo has betrayed Alan Kyerematen. pic.twitter.com/EJCYCfuaoW— Heavy Hitta ✴️ ↗️ (@Hitta_0) September 5, 2023