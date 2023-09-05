Social media erupts as Alan withdraws from NPP flagbearership race

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a surprising turn of events, Alan Kyerematen, one of the flagbearer hopefuls in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has taken over social media by storm.



The reaction has become necessary after he announced his withdrawal from the party's flagbearership race.



He cites the intimidations to delegates in the recent help Super Delegates elections among others as some of the reasons that influences his decision to step down from the race.



This development has sparked conversation on Twitter making her name trend number one, with users expressing a range of opinions and reactions.



Read the reactions below:



