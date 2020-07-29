General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Social media charged over Domelevo’s 'changed locks '

Daniel Domelevo is Auditor General

28 days into his mandatory leave, locks to the office of the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo have been changed, with new ones fixed.



This was revealed by Mr. Domelevo, following a directive by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asking him to proceed on leave.



On Tuesday, the Auditor General visited his office with the intentions of picking up some documents but was surprised to discover that he no longer has access to the office as the locks had been changed.



Domelevo, though enquired from members of the board the reason behind their actions, no tangible reason was given him.



Board Chairman of the Ghana Audit Service, Prof. Edward Duah Agyeman however, in an interview with StarrFM has explained that the board felt there was a need to secure his office so the locks were changed and the keys left where they belong.



The move however seems to have derived a mix-bag of opinions.



Whilst some say it confirms suspicions of ‘witch-hunting’ against the Auditor General, others believe the subject is being taken out of context and is being misconstrued.



Ghana's Auditor General,Daniel Domelevo's office locked up while he's on 'compulsory' long leave directed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.Dont you smell something fishy? Why should the office be locked and padlock changed? Is Nana Addo's gov't trying to cover up ill doings? ???????? — Kelvin M. Ashong (@Mawunya_) July 29, 2020

I have read an interview of the Board Chair of the Audit Service of Ghana, insinuating that, Mr. Domelevo behaves like a baby because he goes to the media. Me: it is only people who have things to hide that fears the media. Should transparency not be a virtue to pursue? — Francis Afreh (@FrancisAfreh) July 29, 2020

Funny how Domelevo, a man who accepted appointment from a President who has been voted out of office thinks that the office of the AG is his private office. Who told him that the deputy has no right to change the locker? Why didn’t he ask for the new keys to get his documents?.. — Evans (@PrempehYiadom) July 28, 2020

So who says I will fight corruption, but puts impediment in the way of the Auditor General and finally gets him out of office. @NAkufoAddo , please leave a legacy in the area of the fight against corruption. — Francis Afreh (@FrancisAfreh) July 29, 2020

Daniel Yao Domelevo's office under lockdown.



His doorlocks kwraa dey bore them?



Is that where the data and science are now heading?



Hmmm, the incorruptible ones. — Kofi Amoah ???????? Common Sense Opinion (@GKofiAmoah) July 29, 2020

Why must Domelevo take public office keys to his house whiles he's on leave. Does this make sense to you ? — K D (@RealKlasik) July 29, 2020

Auditor General Domlevo is a thorn in the flesh of this government ???????????? this man just be doing the most every time; even on leave!???? — MP for Abenkwan Twita (@Borde3O) July 29, 2020

The Auditor General has been operating for the past three and half years and was empowered to perform his duty! Within this years he couldn't act? He couldn't fish out the corruption in Nana's Government? Is it just this few months left you feel he could do something? — Nana Boateng Acheamp (@AchNana) July 29, 2020

#Auditor-General goes on leave and his office lock is changed. If the guy was not fired, why can't he have access to his office? No serious and result driven employer will ever do this especially when the employee is delivering. Hmm...Jesus is Lord! — MDee (@dmegadem15) July 29, 2020

Ebe Ghana we dey....the Auditor General didn't go there just to pick any documents biaaa....he was informed by someone that the lock to his office was changed so he went there to confirm and it was true ???????????? — Tuff ???????? (@AhmedoGunner) July 29, 2020

The attack on the auditor general is the height of corruption — Sabtiya Abubakar (@emprezzsabz) July 29, 2020

