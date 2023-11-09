Social media buzz greets coalpot project for Kumasi Technical University engineering students

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Three first-year engineering students of Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) were praised by the institution for designing and moulding functional coalpots as part of their academic projects.



A statement posted on the university's website described the feat by the students as "a remarkable display of ingenuity and collaboration."



Even though the incident happened in August, the news has gained traction after some media portals reported about it on November 8, 2023.



The link to the publication has since gone blank at the last time GhanaWeb tried to access it.



A Daily Graphic publication quoted KsTU as saying, the students who were "enrolled in the Automotive Engineering programme, ventured beyond their curriculum to explore innovative solutions."



"Their dedication and teamwork were evident as they successfully presented their creation to the University Management," the now deleted article titled: FUELING INNOVATION: FIRST-YEAR ENGINEERING STUDENTS MOLD MODERN COALPOTS TO TRANSFORM CAMPUS SUSTAINABILITY read in part.



In photos accompanying the publication - as published on social media and by Daily Graphic, GhanaWeb counted 18 coalpots of different sizes in a workshop setting with two of the students wearing safety helmets flanked by members of the university management.



Lead of the group, Gladys Cobbinah is quoted to have said: "With the support of my fellow colleagues and the guidance of our department, we were able to develop this coal pot. It's a testament to the university's commitment to fostering practical learning."



The Registrar, Mr. Ebenezer Kofi Boakye on behalf of the university, received the coal pots during a small ceremony, expressing admiration for the student's work, he emphasized the importance of nurturing a culture of innovation and creativity within the university.



The innovative designs and functional prototypes stood as a testament to the university's emphasis on the practical application of theoretical knowledge, the university said.



"In a thoughtful gesture, these innovative coal pots would be distributed among the university staff. This did not only showcase the students' creativity but also provided a sustainable solution for the university community," it added.



On social media, people are wondering how the coalpots without any special functions are being touted as innovations in the first place.



Others believe the practical application of the automotive engineering the students were learning was a step in the right direction.



I genuinely believe there is more to this story.



